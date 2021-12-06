MANKATO — A pair who were selling a television on Facebook Marketplace reportedly delivered to buyers who fired a bullet into the television during an attempted robbery.
Two men brought a television to 60 Hilltop Lane Friday afternoon for a sale they had arranged on Facebook, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The sellers were met by two men. They brought the TV inside the apartment building but not into an apartment, Schisel said. One of the buyers reportedly pulled out and fired a gun, striking the television.
The robbers fled before police arrived. It's unknown whether either live in the apartment complex near East High School.
One possible suspect has been identified. But he has not been located, Schisel said. His name is not being released pending further investigation.
Online sellers can reduce their chances of being robbed by meeting sellers in a well-lit busy public location with cameras, Schisel said. There is an exchange site with cameras outside of the Mankato Public Safety building on Front Street.
