MANKATO — A photograph by Lauren Mendez-McConkey, of Mankato, of Mankato’s largest art project has won the city’s annual municipal photo contest.
“Illuminated Beautiful Community” by Mendez-McConkey shows a view of the mural painted on the massive Ardent Mills silos by Australian artist Guido van Helten with the images reflected in the Minnesota River.
“It just is amazing,” Mayor Najwa Massad said in announcing the winner among 140 entries.
Terri Michaels, of Mankato, took second place for her wintertime shot of the pioneer-era Ott Cabin in Sibley Park, and Missy Manderfeld of Mankato finished third with a photograph of the flowers and carriage house outside the historic Hubbard House.
The winners in the annual photo contest were once featured in a printed calendar provided to citizens. The calendar no longer exists, but the top three winning photos are rotated as the featured photo on Mankato’s website and online calendar.
The first and second place photos are enlarged and framed, including an engraved plaque that credits the photographer, for display in the Intergovernmental Center.
The winners and “honorable mention” photos are used, as well, in printed city brochures and reports and on Mankato’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram messaging throughout the year.
As the champion in this year’s contest, Mendez-McConkey will receive a $100 gift certificate from contest sponsor Quality 1 Hour Foto/SPX Sports to frame or reproduce the photo in the manner she chooses.
The entries were judged by Free Press photo editor Pat Christman.
