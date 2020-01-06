The Free Press
The eighth annual Mankato Craft Beer Expo is slated 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
The expo showcases craft breweries in Minnesota, as well as from across the United States. Attendees at the expo will have the opportunity to sample beers from more than 40 craft breweries.
Commemorative sampling glasses are included with the admission fee. Attendees with early-admission tickets may start tasting beers at 2 p.m.
Education seminars, live music and food vendors are scheduled during the expo. Brewery and distributor representatives will be on hand to answer questions.
Ski event seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to assist participants in a candlelight ski and hiking event Feb. 8 at Fort Ridgely State Park south of Fairfax.
Park staff need help with the assembly of the luminaries and their placement along the trail. Other volunteer opportunities include ensuring the luminaries remain lit along the mile-long trail, tending two bonfires or assisting visitors upon arrival.
This event will be the first time in recent years the park has hosted a similar winter activity.
For more information on the event and other volunteer opportunities, call Fort Ridgely State Park Manager Joanne Svendsen at 426-7840.
DNR to launch task force
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota are partnering to launch a new Outdoor Recreation Task Force.
The group will explore how Minnesota can connect more people to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation, improve equitable access to outdoor recreation, and better support the state’s thriving outdoor recreation economy.
The task force will make recommendations to the DNR and Explore Minnesota by next fall about what Minnesota can do to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.
The DNR and Explore Minnesota leadership will select 20 task force members to represent a diverse and balanced mix of outdoor interests, expertise and values.
The agencies are accepting applications until Jan. 10. Interested individuals may complete the application form online on the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/ORTF or print it and return it to: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Trails Division, attention: Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Task Force, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
