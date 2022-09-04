I bought a little bag of Fritos corn chips from a convenience store on a recent trip to Lake of the Ozarks.
The bag felt full and sizable in my hand, until I opened it up and the air inside went out and I looked into the bag to see a measly number of chips. The air in the bag is actually nitrogen gas that keeps chips fresh. But it also has the benefit to the snack companies of making you think you’re getting a big bag of chips, not a big bag of gas.
Most people have heard about “shrinkflation,” a term that’s been around for years. It refers to many companies taking on inflationary pressures by reducing the contents of their packaging without raising the sticker price — or by as much — giving us the perception that we’re still buying the same size product as always.
One upside is that when you read the nutrition label you can feel good about your junk food choices when you see that the calories, salt and sugar per bag has gone down, too.
It’s not just chips, but most any product you find in the grocery store, from bags of coffee beans that used to be 16 ounces but are suddenly 14 or 12 ounces or the toilet paper that fell from 300 sheets per roll to 275 sheets.
One TikTok guy who loves Quaker’s apple oats bars noted that his old bar weighed 26 grams and costs $1.90 normally, but the oat bar now costs over $2, at 24 grams, even though the package was made to look the same size as it used to.
While the practice of using sleight of hand to get us to buy less for more isn’t new, the recent soaring inflation that’s blanketed the globe has intensified the practice, and social media are calling out the companies in posts that draw hundreds of millions of views.
Global food and drink companies have told investors they plan to continue shrinking product sizes, as well as using other means to hold down costs.
Of course, you know companies will do what they can to keep you from realizing what they’re doing. And corporate marketing departments are good at what they do, sometimes turning a negative into a positive.
A yogurt company downsized their product by 1-2 ounces, keeping the same price. But they didn’t shrink their packages. To counter consumers’ disappointment in opening a container with less in it, the company added a bright burst on the label that read “Now Room for Your Favorite Mix-ins!”
Well, thank you very little.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
