MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s speech and debate team is inviting the public to join in celebrating its recent accomplishments. The showcase event is 6-8 p.m. today on campus in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
The Mavericks earned multiple honors at the National Forensics Association's Pi Kappa Delta nationals March 9-13, including a Top Superior Award. The team placed 19th place in the debate sweepstakes, 11th place in the individual event sweepstakes and tied for 13th place in the overall sweepstakes.
Over MSU's spring break, 10 undergraduate students traveled to compete against 69 other speech and debate teams on the campus of University of Central Florida in Orlando. It was the first time since 2019 MSU's speech and debate team has competed at an in-person national tournament.
The Mavericks will next compete at a National Forensics Association national tournament Thursday through April 18 at Illinois State University-Normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.