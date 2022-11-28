BELLE PLAINE — Sibley County deputies are investigating a report of the theft of about a dozen guns, three vehicles, ammunition and other items Thursday morning from a residence about 4 miles west of Belle Plaine.
Deputies responded at 9:15 a.m. to the report of a burglary in Faxon Township. Four people had arrived earlier at the property in a black SUV, possibly an Escalade; and that two of the people were armed.
No one was injured during the robbery. The sheriff's office said it does not believe the incident was a random act.
Authorities assisting at the scene include Belle Plaine Police Department and Minnesota's State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The stolen vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Ram, a 2000 Chrysler 300C and a 2009 Nissan Altima, were found in Minneapolis.
Anyone with information about the incident may anonymously contact the sheriff's office at 888-880-4567.
