GAYLORD — A driver and his passenger were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash one mile north of Gaylord early Wednesday night. 

The Minnesota State Patrol reports Mark Richard Wallace, 59, of Winthrop, was driving a 2001 Kawasaki RS southbound on Highway 22 at 5:47 p.m. towards Gaylord when it left the roadway. 

Wallace and passenger McKenzie Grace Wallace, 16, of Winthrop, were taken to New Ulm Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. McKenzie Grace Wallace was wearing a helmet — Mark Richard Wallace was not, according to the State Patrol. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you