GAYLORD — The judge who presides over the Sibley County District Court is retiring and applications for his replacement are being accepted.
Judge Timothy Looby is retiring after more than five years on the bench in Gaylord for the 1st Judicial District.
The governor will appoint a replacement. The Commission on Judicial Selection will make a recommendation to the governor.
Applications are being accepted through March 3. Go to https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments.
