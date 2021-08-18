GAYLORD — Eight Sibley County first responders are being recognized for actions that helped save a person suffering from cardiac arrest earlier this year.
South-Central Minnesota EMS Regional System will present Lifesave awards to the following responders 6:30 p.m. today at Gaylord city offices, 332 Main Ave.: EMTs Tony Draeger, Pat Ruffing and Joe Fralick; deputies Anthony Daily, Jesse Lee and John Williams; and Gaylord officers Kevin Fisher and Morgan Attenberger.
In May 2021, responders from the Gaylord area were summoned to a call for help for a person suffering a medical emergency. A Gaylord police officer who first arrived found family members providing CPR to the victim, according to a news release from South Central Minnesota EMS.
The officer assessed the situation, found the person's pulse and began providing supportive care. Soon, other responders from Gaylord Police Department and Sibley County deputies arrived.
After the patient’s pulse was again lost, CPR was resumed and an automated external defibrillator was put in place. Two shocks were administered and the patient had a return of spontaneous circulation.
Minutes later, the Gaylord Ambulance crew arrived and assisted in preparing the patient for transport. Once en route to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington, the ambulance crew utilized its cardiac arrest protocols.
According to a Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation 2019 report, successful outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are rare, with about 1 in 10 victims surviving.
South-Central Minnesota EMS Regional System provides continuing education, medical direction, critical incident services, and fire rehab support to ambulance, fire and law enforcement agencies in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
