GAYLORD — A family law attorney has been appointed the next judge for Sibley County District Court.
Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Amber Donley as a judge in the 1st Judicial District. She will be chambered at the Sibley County Courthouse in Gaylord. She will replace Judge Timothy Looby, who is retiring.
Donley currently practices family law at Melchert Hubert Sjodin in Carver and McLeod counties. She previously handled municipal and prosecution matters for municipalities in McLeod and Sibley counties.
She also is a volunteer attorney for Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services committee, a mock trial attorney coach and past president of the 8th District Bar Association.
"Amber Donley is active in her community, has proven leadership experience, and has wide-ranging legal experience that will make her successful in this role," Walz said in a statement.
The other nominees for the judgeship were Ben King, who is an assistant Le Sueur County attorney and partner in a private law firm in Le Center; and Dawn O’Rourke, an assistant Hennepin County attorney.
