GAYLORD — Assistant county attorneys for Le Sueur and Hennepin counties and a family law private practice attorney are candidates for a judge seat in Sibley County.
The new judge will be chambered in Gaylord and replace Judge Timothy Looby, who is retiring.
The Commission on Judicial Selection has nominated Ben King, Dawn O'Rourke and Amber Donley for a judge vacancy in the 1st Judicial District. The district includes Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.
Gov. Tim Walz will select the nominee to appoint.
Donley practices family law at Melchert Hubert Sjodin in Carver and McLeod counties. She previously handled municipal and prosecution matters for municipalities in McLeod and Sibley counties.
King is a partner at Christian, Keogh, Moran & King in Le Center. He also is a part-time assistant Le Sueur County attorney, prosecuting felony cases.
O'Rourke is an assistant Hennepin County attorney, prosecuting felony cases. She previously was an assistant Carver County attorney.
