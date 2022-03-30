MANKATO — A Sibley County resident was among 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Wednesday.
The resident was between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Sibley County's pandemic death toll rose to 24.
The nine-county region in south-central Minnesota has combined for 495 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 495, 17 were confirmed in March, a significant drop from the 29 in February.
Minnesota's pandemic toll is now at 12,401. The latest 11 deaths statewide occurred in residents between 45-49 in Mower County and 85-89 in Scott County.
Area counties also combined for eight newly confirmed cases Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.