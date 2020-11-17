GAYLORD — Sibley County Service Center, which houses Public Health and Human Services, Public Works administrative offices and the University Extension office, is closing to the public because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The center will be closed from Wednesday until a tentative reopening of Jan. 4. Services are still available but contact will be limited by to phone and email, and applications can be received and dropped off at the buildings secure lock box.
The Courthouse and License Center will continue to be operating with only six clients in the waiting area at a time. Driver’s license renewals will be done by appointment only. To make an appointment call 507-237-4068 or visit www.co.sibley.mn.us. The continued use of the outdoor drop box or mail is encouraged for transactions that do not require additional contact.
Sibley County Property Assessing & Zoning, Auditor/Treasurer, Attorney, and Recorder offices will be open, although alternative contact is encouraged.
