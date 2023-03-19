The idea of changing the name of Mankato’s Sibley Park came up in 2019 when an Indigenous-led protest group demonstrated at the park on Dec. 26, the 156th anniversary of the infamous hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato.
Henry Hastings Sibley, who was the state’s first governor and territorial representative to Congress, has come under scrutiny across the state based on Sibley’s role as the military leader in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 that led to the forced expulsion of the Dakota from Minnesota.
The Mankato City Council recently waded into a potential name change. The city plans to find Indigenous-related names to put on two smaller parks in town, both which currently have bland names no one knows. After that warmup, they intend to raise the idea of renaming Sibley Park.
People have had a few years to think about it since the idea of renaming the park first came up, and the issue has been debated and names have been changed elsewhere in Minnesota since then, so opinions may have shifted some.
But it’s likely those opposed will be vocal and numerous.
The Free Press did an unscientific online survey soon after the protest over Sibley Park in 2019 with 89% of those weighing in opposed to a name change.
A Free Press story by Mark Fischenich last week on the council’s intent on opening discussion about a name change brought a flood of comments on our Facebook page. More than 240 had commented by the end of the week. That number of commenters is unusually high.
The online debate is a precursor to what will come when the city officially launches a public review of the idea. Here’s a few of the comments:
• Sibley Park? How far does the madness have to go?!
• It is long past time. We should have stopped honoring a participant of genocide like Sibley a long time ago. Let’s change the name.
• If we are acknowledging historical atrocities, how about we name the park after some of the women and children that the Dakota killed?
• The fact that a name change is being discussed is driving conversation and making people learn. That’s the point.
• Sadly, no one ever told me about the man Sibley. Now that I have learned, I am ashamed and ready for change.
• If we try to erase the name Sibley, aren’t we also trying to erase the man behind the name? If we are successful in erasing a man from our history, are we then creating the possibility of re-creating the same tragic events in our future?
• Nobody is “erasing” history. They are attempting to acknowledge the truth of history instead of painting it in a pretty picture.
• FDR was responsible for imprisoning hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens during WWII. Is his the next name we should erase? Or should we all remember and learn from his actions so we all might improve our world and strive to do better?
Many commentators said even if the name is changed, “It will always be Sibley Park.”
Well, no.
With any name change there will be some time when many people will instinctively use the former name. And there will be some, who out of spite, keep using the original name. But after a year or few years virtually no one will easily remember the original name.
Many cities have changed names over time. Most people don’t remember that Mumbai, India, used to be Bombay. Ho Chi Minh was Saigon. St. Petersburg in Russia became Petrograd, then was renamed Leningrad and then returned to St. Petersburg.
It’s only been four years since Lake Calhoun’s name was changed, but the old name is already faded. Although people still have difficulty wrapping their tongue around the new name — Bde Maka Ska — which was what the Dakota called the lake.
Sibley has quite a few places named after him and there’s been more debate in recent years about name changes.
Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights voted to change its name.
A former naturalist at Sibley State Park has pushed to rename the west-central Minnesota park.
There is a county and several streets around the state named for Sibley.
Whatever the final decision, a robust community discussion about changing Sibley Park’s name will be beneficial. It will make people think and learn more about the Dakota War and atrocities that occurred on both sides.
It will be a good old-fashioned knock-down, drag-out democratic debate.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.