NEW ULM — The trial against a Sleepy Eye woman accused of neglecting horses ended in a mistrial due to juror illnesses.
The trial against Candi Jolene Lemarr started last week and was scheduled to conclude Monday in Brown County District Court. The judge declared a mistrial Monday because two jurors were out sick.
Lemarr is charged with misdemeanor animal mistreatment after multiple horses at her Sapphire Equestrian Farm were found significantly underweight this spring. Lemarr claims the horses were rescued from neglect situations and were receiving proper care.
A retrial has not yet been scheduled but will be set as soon as possible, court documents say.
