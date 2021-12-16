MANKATO — From a black binder full of memories, professor Peter Bloedel pulls out a small typewritten note with a Bethany Lutheran College letterhead.
Standing near the stage in the quiet Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bloedel reads aloud the words addressed to him on April 22, 1991, that in the three decades since have shaped the mission of the college’s Theatre Department.
The message’s author had been dead five days.
“But I also (as I did privately to you) want to say again that your handling of your crew … and your relationship with other cast members was superb …” Sigurd Lee began after commending Bloedel for building an “excellent” set.
“I know that in the real world, SOMETIMES, that people are simply ordered about and no concern or little is held for the individual. But I think we should handle people with concern for them as important individuals, as people of dignity and talent, who are neither to be demeaned nor patronized nor ‘used.’”
Sigurd Karl Theodore Lee, a pioneering director who over three decades took the small Christian college’s drama program from makeshift shows held in a gymnasium to multiple major productions a year in a 262-seat theater, died Dec. 9.
At 95, he was one year older than the college at which he did his life’s work. Bethany Lutheran was established in 1927.
Born in 1926 in Madison, Wisconsin, where he worked on a dairy farm with his father and brothers, “Sig” came to Bethany first as a two-year student in 1947. He graduated and went on to the University of Wisconsin for a bachelor’s degree in English.
From 1945-1947 and 1952-1954 he was drafted to serve in the Marine Corps, first as a recent high school graduate with orders to transport oil and then as a fresh college alum in the Korean War.
After six years teaching in Southern California, he returned for life to his Mankato alma mater as a professor of English and a director.
In remarks at a November 2010 ceremony, where Bethany’s theater was named after Lee on the 50th anniversary of his first year teaching there, Bloedel said a course Sig took while at UW Madison sparked the man’s love for drama and the spoken word. In 1965 Lee earned a master’s degree in theater.
Bloedel said early productions at Bethany took place in a new building that was primarily a gymnasium.
It had a stage, however, and Lee transformed a spotty record of shows at the college into consistent plays every semester. Theater students now perform four times a year.
With Norwegian stoicism, Lee spent almost all of his 33-year career as director crafting shows in the gym.
For 29 years, Bloedel said, Lee was accustomed to removing and replacing scenery for nightly rehearsals so classes and sporting events could take place during the day. He tried to never complain.
Lee’s reward came around 1990 with his first production in the new fine arts building’s theater, the Greek tragedy “Antigone.”
After construction delays, Bloedel said, Lee urged workers to hasten final preparations for the theater. The task wasn’t finished until the show was just hours away.
Professors say Lee’s teaching philosophy, exemplified by his famous typewritten, hand-edited letters to select members of the show’s crew, was to center sincerity and compassion.
After every show he welcomed the cast to his home and made speeches to thank each person for their role.
When he would lose his temper with colleagues or students during rehearsal, Bloedel said, he would often approach them afterward, gently grab their elbow and apologetically explain himself.
“He used the theatre as a teaching tool for life — instilling work ethic, authenticity, discipline, and respect for yourselves and others, both during the show and into student’s lives after the show had closed,” said Emily Kimball, a theater professor and costume coordinator at Bethany.
“Sig was one of those people who made you want to be a better person … He operated from such a depth of kindness,” music professor Ann Fredrickson said in an obituary written by Bethany.
His care for others led him in 2000 to begin leading a depression-support group at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mankato, of which he was a longtime member, said Pastor John Petersen.
A side effect of Sig’s willingness to endure hardship quietly is that many who knew him at Bethany knew little about his depression, Bloedel said. Throughout his life he struggled with the ailment, sometimes secluding himself and growing quieter than usual.
More than any chemical treatment, he said, Sig seemed aided by counseling as well as companionship with people who really listened to each other. The church group’s name, Encourage One Another, denotes a commitment to selfless encouragement.
“Sig and some of the other members who occasionally would struggle with depression wanted to have a little group,” the pastor said, “that would just give people an opportunity to be together and discuss their struggles, and encourage each other, and find strengths in their friendships with fellow Christians.”
In their first meeting, Lee became Bloedel’s favorite professor when the current Theatre Department chair was a student at Bethany. In 1991 Lee accepted Bloedel, a recent graduate, as an apprentice for a production of “Detective Story.”
When Bloedel returned to Bethany as a professor and assistant theater director, he shared an office with Lee in the year before his 1993 retirement.
It was Bloedel’s proposal to the Bethany Board of Regents that led to the theater being named for Lee.
As Sig neared the end of his life in hospice care, Bloedel recalls how he remained reluctant to embrace a self-centered worldview despite his decline.
During a conversation with his nurse Sig grew weary but didn’t say so — “He never wanted to put anybody ill at ease,” Bloedel said.
He had learned to read the older man’s expressions. He asked if Sig was tired and volunteered to walk with him up to his bedroom.
“Pete, it’s not easy getting old,” Sig said as he walked alongside his friend, “but I should never complain.”
