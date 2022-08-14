Q: I have a follow-up question on MnDOT sign post types. I too have noticed the old U-channel sign posts being replaced with PSST posts on many Minnesota highways. And I have noticed for years that Iowa and Wisconsin highway sign posts are made of wood, except for some very large signs, which use steel posts. My question is: Will the wood sign posts in these states meet the new 2020 National Highway Systems requirements?
Thank You.
A: You know, it was late summer of 1997 — 25 years ago — when top editors of The Free Press thought to themselves: What this newspaper needs is a column where readers can write in with questions about the composition of highway sign posts in the Upper Midwest, and The Free Press will get them an answer.
And a few months later, “Ask Us” was born.
Now the newspaper did not limit questions solely to sign-post-related queries. There have also been columns delving into why some Mankato-area rabbit bodies were being found without their heads. Someone once wondered where all that rubber ends up when tire treads wear down. A man wanted to know if he could file a discrimination lawsuit against a North Mankato bar for failing to give him the same drink discount as females on “Ladies Night.”
But road-related questions — lane numbers, turn signals, speed limits and many, many questions about signs — have been the heart and soul of Ask Us through the past quarter century.
So this latest question is an appropriate one as Ask Us nears its silver jubilee.
As the reader noted, the question stemmed from a previous column where another reader wondered why the Minnesota Department of Transportation was changing the posts used on highway signs between Mankato and Lake Crystal. Turns out there are new federal safety standards for sign posts — standards that aim to make injuries less likely when the posts are struck by vehicles.
MnDOT, not confident that its old U-channel steel posts would pass the test, is converting to perforated steel square tube, or PSST, posts that definitely meet the federal requirements.
OK, so what about those organic, all-natural highway departments in Iowa and Wisconsin that use wood for their highway sign posts? Ask Us Guy reached out to both the Hawkeyes and the Badgers, and both were impressively responsive considering the question came from a Gopher newspaper.
First off, it should be conceded that wooden posts are pretty slick. The posts can be easily installed and replaced, according to both the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Highways, and they’re inexpensive.
Also, there’s a really basic technique to make them more apt to snap at the base if they’re hit by a vehicle.
“WisDOT uses 4x6-inch wood posts for the majority of the smaller signs mounted along state highways. Traditionally, wood posts have provided a tremendous value to the department in a much lower material cost and greater ease of installation and maintenance,” according to the Wisconsin folks. “These posts have two 1.5-inch diameter holes drilled in the six-inch face of the post at 4 inches and 18 inches above ground, which meet the criteria of the previous crash standard.”
The feds are allowing the wooden posts to remain in use until an updated option is developed.
“As a result, WisDOT has a process in place to continuously evaluate the performance of the wood posts, including monitoring current research, crash test results and new sign post product development.”
In Iowa, the switch from wooden posts is already underway, said Tracy Bramble, an Iowa DOT information specialist.
Bramble checked with a safety engineer, and the engineer verified the change was prompted by the new federal safety standards.
“He said that the Iowa DOT no longer installs new wooden posts and we are transitioning the old wooden posts to steel posts as they need to be replaced,” Bramble said.
