Molly Augustin and Kim Hermer celebrated their shared birthday with a show of support for Mankato area high school seniors.
The pair is leading a drive to provide a sign recognizing every member of the Class of 2020 at East, West and Central high schools.
That means 608 yard signs, which began appearing outside seniors' homes this week.
Both organizers are parents of an East High School senior. Hermer also is a teacher at West High School.
They hope the signs provide a new form of recognition during a time when seniors are not able to have a traditional conclusion to their high school career.
“I know a lot of seniors are feeling left out, and this is at least something to let them know we're thinking of them,” Augustin said.
Hermer pitched their idea to leaders of M&M Signs and SportsPix, who agreed to make about 650 signs at a discounted price of $10 each.
The sign-makers also supplied signs to Loyola Catholic School. Loyola self-funded the signs for its seniors and school staff distributed them earlier in the month.
Hermer and Augustin raised the more than $8,000 needed to give a sign free of charge to all the public school seniors. Their efforts included asking their own friends and family to donate as a birthday gift. They happen to share a birthday on Friday.
The organizers and a number of volunteers distributed most of the signs Thursday and Friday. Seniors were invited to drop by their school and pick one up while maintaining social distancing.
Class of 2020 signs also are appearing in yards in the New Ulm Public School District. The signs were funded by the Eagles Unified Booster Club. The organization usually supports school athletics, but all sports were canceled this spring.
The signs in both Mankato and New Ulm have the hashtag #AllInThisTogether.
Augustin and Hermer hope the signs remind seniors they are not alone while they are studying at home and missing out on milestones.
While seniors are missing many occasions, Mankato district officials say they are looking at options for graduation. Supt. Paul Peterson said a ceremony might be held later in the summer or in a virtual format.
