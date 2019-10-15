MANKATO — Community input will shape the design for a new art piece celebrating diversity in Mankato.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council and Arnie Lillo Creations, a metal fabricator based in Good Thunder, are partnering on the project. They started accepting submissions for what the art should look like via email this week.
The submitted images, symbols, words or statements will be put to a vote before Lillo crafts it into a metal silhouette to be displayed in downtown Mankato.
Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes said he hopes the end result sends a message of inclusion and reminds people there’s more work to be done in ensuring Mankato is a welcoming area.
“This silhouette would be a visible and visual reminder and encouragement to continue on that path,” he said.
Lillo custom cuts metal into art pieces at his Good Thunder residence. The property at 56632 177th Lane has numerous examples of his work, which the public can view from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. He plans to make a duplicate of the diversity piece for display at his home.
The idea came together after Robyn Block, who works with Lillo, approached the diversity council about finding a way to commemorate people with disabilities. Block, who organizes traumatic brain injury support groups in the area after surviving a serious skiing accident, said the scope then expanded to acknowledge more forms of diversity in the region.
“Diversity comes in all shapes and sizes,” she said. “I really hope it unites people.”
Hayes said he’s hoping for a wide range of submissions honoring the area’s LGBT, disability and religious communities. Resident input will then be needed to narrow down possibilities.
“We really want this to be a really broad and wide and deep community engagement piece,” he said.
Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 15. They can be sent to Hayes at bhayes@mankatodiversity.org, Block at arnielilloscreations@gmail.com, or Lillo at alillo@hickorytech.net.
Community voting will start Dec. 1 and end Jan. 1. The group will reveal the design at the diversity council’s Martin Luther King Day event on Jan. 20 before unveiling the silhouette June 1.
The completed silhouette is likely to be displayed near the diversity council’s office at 127 S. 2nd St. Hayes said he plans to look into whether it could be part of Mankato’s Walking Sculpture Tour.
“I know Arnie does great work,” he said. “I also hope people see it as a source of pride in our community.”
