MANKATO — Australian artist Guido van Helten spent recent days making charcoal markings on the Arden Mills silos in Mankato, preparing a gridwork he will use when he returns next month to begin painting giant murals on the silos next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Noelle Lawton, executive director Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, said van Helten will need up to eight weeks to complete the project, so weather will become a factor on whether the long anticipated project is finished this year.
“We’ll just have to be flexible with the weather. If it gets too late into winter, we might have to put it on hold and come back to it in the spring.”
But van Helten, who is more accustomed to the warm climes of his Southern Hemisphere country, has experience in working in harsh Midwest weather. Last year he finished a mural on silos in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in mid-December with snow on the ground.
Those silos, at 110 feet, are just a bit smaller than the 122-foot Ardent Mills silos. The Des Moines Register reported van Helten rigged up heating on the boom he was working from to keep warm and to keep his acrylic and aerosol paints from freezing.
The artist is in town for the week and will return home Saturday after attending the Twin Rivers “Starving Artists Under the Bridge” fundraiser tonight.
Lawton said he put the grid on the silos to help him plot out his final design.
“He has a drone, taking lots of photographs of every angle possible, so from any vantage point (the mural) looks like it’s supposed to and not warped or anything.”
Van Helten will speak at a VIP event at 7 p.m. at the starving artists event, which will be under the Vetrans Memorial Bridge in the library parking lot. VIP tickets are $75. The rest of the event runs 8-10 p.m. with tickets $50. Tickets can be ordered online or bought at the event.
Twin Rivers raised $250,000 for the Ardent Mills mural project. Van Helten will be able to paint on all eight silos, front, back and side.
The artist was in Mankato last fall where he took in the powwow, met with others and took photographs of area residents to start developing a composite of the people he will paint on the silos.
Lawton said the artist and his team do extensive work on the history and culture of communities they will work in to help guide the design.
For the artist, who’s done projects around the world, this will be one of his largest. And unlike other projects, the Ardent Mills silos are still in use.
Lawton said they are studying the best places people will be able to safely observe the installation this fall. She said barricades will be placed near the silos to keep people safely back.
