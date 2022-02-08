NORTH MANKATO — Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped in North Mankato Tuesday to highlight area election judges amid a special primary for a Nicollet County Commissioner seat.
"They're the ones I'm paying tribute to," Simon said. "They're just doing a great job of putting on an election which is always a lot of moving parts."
The primary, one of 10 special elections held around the state, will decide who among Mark Dehen, Kenneth DeWitte and David Haack will run in the April 12 special election to replace former Commissioner Denny Kemp on the Nicollet County Board. Kemp died in September while in office.
Simon's stop at North Mankato City Hall was part of a statewide tour of election sites where he thanked judges and touted Minnesota's election system. He noted the upcoming 2022 general election will likely look similar to pre-pandemic elections as voters won't be as concerned over catching COVID-19 since vaccines became widespread in early 2021.
About 24% of Minnesotans who voted in the 2018 general elections did so via absentee ballot, Simon said. That number grew to about 58% in 2020.
While he doesn't expect so many people will vote via absentee ballot this time around, Simon said he expects about a third of Minnesota's voters to send in their ballot this fall.
"People have gotten a taste of voting from their kitchen table and I think a lot of people liked that," he said.
Jaci Kopet, Nicollet County's director of property and public services director, said about 16 people had voted at North Mankato City Hall as of 12:30 p.m., one of three precinct polling places open in Nicollet County Tuesday.
Tuesday's special primary is a dress rehearsal of sorts for the general election in November. Local officials spent about two to three months preparing for the Nicollet County primary.
Kopet and Simon emphasized elections are secure despite false claims from former President Donald Trump that people tampered with the 2020 presidential election results. Kopet noted Minnesota still uses paper ballots, and ballots tabulated by machines in Nicollet County are rechecked by staff. None of those machines are connected to the internet, which means it's difficult to try and hack local election results.
"If anybody ever has any questions, I really love to talk about election security," Kopet said.
Simon said one major change from the 2020 elections will likely come before lawmakers this session. County officials usually start counting absentee ballots seven days before an election, but election officials increased that period of time to 14 days in 2020 to account for the increase in absentee voting.
County election officials have supported the change, Simon said, as it gives officials more time to wrap up their tasks.
"This would help them an awful lot to be able to do their jobs as professionally as possible," Simon said.
