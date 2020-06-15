NORTH MANKATO — While some residents raised concerns about increased traffic problems, the North Mankato City Council approved a preliminary development plan for a large piece of current farm land.
Lavona Bengtson and Prairie Development LLC applied for a development plan for Prairie Heights that will feature phased construction of single-family homes on a 109-acre parcel.
The property, on the north edge of the city, between Countryside Drive and Coventry Lane, is being sold by Bengtson to the developers and was recently annexed into the city at Bengtson’s request.
The council approved zoning the area as R1, single-family development and accepted the preliminary plat for the first phase of the development, which will include 46 lots.
Community Development Director Mike Fisher said under city rules the lots must be at least 90 feet wide and a minimum of 100 feet deep. Fisher said the area was pegged for low-density housing in the city’s long range land use plan.
During an earlier public comment period some area residents raised concerns about increased traffic on Haughton Avenue, Howard Drive, Lor Ray Drive/Co. 13 and particularly Countryside Drive.
Angie Kopp, who lives on Haughton, wrote that vehicles “Speed down Haughton Avenue — from Howard Drive to Countryside — to turn right. These cars have zero respect for the people who live along the street ... I feel there needs to be some serious consideration taken into how to provide safety for the residents.”
Council Member Diane Norland said she drove to Haughton, a wide, straight street, to watch traffic.
“And sure enough a white pickup came bombing down that street, way too fast in my opinion.”
Mayor Mark Dehen said that if added housing in the area creates more speeding concerns in the future the city could look at placing stop signs at one or two spots on Haughton.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the city will have time to monitor traffic issues as the development is slowly built, noting that the development agreement only requires that at least five homes per year be built in phase one.
“It’s not going to be 100 homes in two or three years,” he said.
Harrenstein said the current, narrow stretch of Countryside that was cited by some residents for safety concerns is a rural stretch of road that is going to be reconstructed as a wider municipal street with sidewalks and bike lanes. “The safety for this area is going to increase dramatically.”
Harrenstein and Dehen said the project is a long awaited development of a prime piece of undeveloped land that is surrounded by other housing.
“It’s going to fill it in the way we were hopeful it would,” Dehen said.
There are nearly $353,000 in outstanding deferred assessments on the property that must be paid by the developer to the city prior to development. Dehen said collecting the deferred assessments comes at an opportune time as the city faces budget challenges due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Some neighbors had also submitted comments hoping the development would include a park. But Harrenstein said a park is not currently included in the development plan.
He said the nearby Walter S. Farm park is a regional park that serves the development and he noted the area already has more park land than recommended by national standards.
