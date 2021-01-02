MANKATO — The proposed site seemed logical for a new downtown donut shop.
It was an unused piece of parking lot in a highly visible location.
It was along the busiest street in Mankato’s city center, a route most workers use to reach downtown offices.
It was directly across Riverfront Drive from the police station.
But developers of a new Dunkin’ donuts at Riverfront and Liberty Street have found that getting city approval is no piece of cake for the proposed coffee, pastry and breakfast-sandwich shop.
Even with a 30-page traffic study, three months of discussions, and 11 requirements in the requested conditional use permit, the Planning Commission barely recommended City Council approval on a 4-3 vote.
Tired stereotypes aside regarding cops and donuts, the presence of the police/fire station on Liberty Street just 150 feet away from the Dunkin’ site is a substantial reason for the reservations about the proposal.
“I had concerns about adding the extra leg to the Liberty Street intersection without more traffic control to manage if the cases arises that more people are trying to cut directly across on Liberty than what is predicted,” said Commissioner John Zehnder at a Planning Commission meeting last month.
“I also have concern because the Public Safety Center is directly across the street from that,” Commissioner Sara Nett said. “And I have concerns about emergency vehicle access.”
The plan by developer WEB Construction includes adding a fourth leg to the current T-intersection, aiming to allow Riverfront Drive vehicles from both directions to turn directly into the Dunkin’ shop for a cup of coffee, a donut or another breakfast treat. The small fast-food business — just 800 square feet with no indoor seating — will be a drive-thru only affair, and the unease of city officials stems from concerns that traffic could back up to Riverfront Drive, which has average daily traffic of more than 16,000 vehicles in that area.
Police squad cars and fire trucks often rely on the Riverfront/Liberty intersection when responding to calls. There’s the potential for more crashes, as well, if numerous donut lovers coming from Liberty Street attempt to cross Riverfront during the busy morning rush hour.
A traffic study ordered by the city and conducted by consultant SEH, however, determined that almost all of the trips generated by the donut shop would come from Riverfront drivers rather than from Liberty Street.
The study agreed with city planners that a new left-turn lane on northbound Riverfront Drive would need to be added. With that turn lane included, SEH predicted no major issues: “The traffic operations analysis indicates that the site does not propose any detrimental impacts to the surrounding roadway network.”
Josh Williams of WEB Construction noted that the Dunkin’ will allow as many as 18 vehicles to be stacked in line at the drive-thru without reaching Riverfront Drive. The available parking lot serving the building that houses Anytime Fitness also has space available, particularly in the morning, if even more queuing is required.
“We feel with our 18 stacking stalls that we’re going to have more than enough available,” Williams said.
Evidence of WEB Construction’s confidence includes the company’s willingness to agree to a conditional use permit that reserves the right of the City Council to order the closure of the access from Riverfront to the shop — a modification that the property owner would have to finance.
The future modification could also include prohibiting left turns from northbound Riverfront Drive and blocking direct access from Liberty Street to the donut shop.
“That’s why the 11th condition was added,” planning coordinator Molly Westman said.
The permit was originally scheduled to come to the City Council in December, but it was pushed back to the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.
“The delay was a result of the developer working on some of the planning commission’s comments and making some plan revisions,” City Manager Susan Arntz said.
