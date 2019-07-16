ST. PETER — St. Peter pooches could have a new place to roam next year, after the city’s parks and recreation board recommended a site for a new dog park.
The city’s existing but low-lying dog park on Highway 99 and Rabbit Road has been largely unusable this year due to heavy rains and a fallen tree. A group of local dog owners comprising the River Valley Dog Park Association worked with the city to identify locations for a second park on higher ground.
The recommended site is city-owned land west of the wastewater treatment plant at 1125 N. Swift St. The St. Peter City Council still needs to approve the plan at an upcoming meeting, and the association has to raise the final portion of funding for the project, before any work begins.
Abbey Lane of the River Valley Dog Park Association said she’s hopeful both steps will be completed ahead of an anticipated May 2020 groundbreaking at the latest.
“We have a really strong group of people who are passionate about this,” she said. “Bettering the park and bettering the city, it goes hand in hand.”
The May 2020 timeline is necessary because secured grants expire after then. The group has about $22,000 raised of the $31,975 needed to start phase one of construction.
Lane, who brings her corgi mix Penny Lane to Mankato’s Kiwanis Recreation Area dog park when the St. Peter one isn't available, said the group has several fundraisers planned in the fall and winter. The plan isn’t to replace the current dog park, but rather to complement it with an option more likely to be available year-round.
The existing park gets slippery when it freezes on top of its tendency to flood. Its current, watery condition would require cleanup before it'd be ready for use again, said Joey Schugel, the city’s recreation and leisure services director.
“There's a significant amount of clean out, and it needs to dry out,” he said. “Our hope is to have that available if and when it dries out.”
The first phase of construction at the new park would focus on getting the bare bones dog park components in place: fencing, water, and gates.
Additional phases would bring in amenities like play structures, benches and a shelter. The city could match in-kind services to support the new dog park.
The Swift Street site was chosen for its shady trees, size and nearby water access. Schugel said its proximity to Hallett’s Pond also raises the possibility of building a trail system to connect the sites. Most importantly, though, the site is higher elevated.
“This is a great site, that unless something catastrophic happens, it’s not going to flood,” he said.
Having a second park would help both dogs and owners alike, Lane said. After moving to St. Peter two years ago, she met friends through the dog park.
“I really started meeting people by going to the dog park, because everyone has something in common there,” she said.
She encouraged people to follow the association's Facebook page for updates on the project.
