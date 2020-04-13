MANKATO — A program matching baby sitters to health workers who need child care is now off the ground in Mankato.
Step Up to Sit started in Rochester as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since expanded to the Mankato area and other communities.
School districts began offering care for school-age children of essential workers once in-person learning stopped in March, but the Step Up program is more so for families with children younger than 5 years old.
Baby sitters and parents who sign up for the program get matched based on their availability and needs. The Greater Mankato Area United Way took the lead on recruiting baby sitters.
“We’ve had about two dozen volunteers sign up to be baby sitters, which is great,” said Elizabeth Harstad, United Way’s community impact director.
The Mankato nonprofit reached out to higher education departments to pass program information along to students. Education, family consumer science and social work students seemed like natural fits for baby-sitting opportunities, Harstad said.
Baby sitters can get paid or choose to volunteer. They’d hash out the details with the families.
So far the prospective baby sitters outnumber the families — baby sitters can only be paired with one family to limit transmission potential — although the recruitment process only began in recent weeks. Four families have expressed interest in the service so far.
Along with parents of younger children, the program could prove helpful for parents whose jobs put them at greater risk for COVID-19 exposure. Taking precautions with an at-home sitter might be preferable to having the child go to a child care center or the school district program.
United Way also informed health care organizations about the program. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato shared the details and contact information with staff, confirmed Amanda Dyslin, senior communications specialist, in an email.
Other clinics are sharing the information with workers as well. Harstad said the initial focus was on getting enough baby sitters, but now it’s about connecting them with families.
To sign up for the program, check out www.stepuptosit.com/signup and click the Mankato option.
