The strange journey of the Sitting Bull statue has a fitting ending.
The large limestone carving is atop a hill in Benson Park, surrounded by a large prairie of big blue stem and other grasses and wildflowers.
When the city of North Mankato, which got the sculpture as a donation, discussed finding a park to put it in, I had visions of it being plopped down next to a parking lot or off in a corner — a noble Teton Dakota chief either out of place or out of sight.
But the location in the upper north Mankato park seems like it was designed for him. You get just a glimpse of him from the distant parking area on the north end of the park, sitting amid the tall prairie grasses. His gaze is to the east, looking over a sweeping prairie and wetland. The city, with guidance from two local Native Americans, found a spot that is solitary and serene but easily accessible.
The statue was carved, off and on for about 17 years, by local sculptor Tom Miller, who has several other large works on display locally. He eventually sold it to a man who for years kept it in his lower North Mankato side yard along Belgrade Avenue.
It may seem odd to some that Sitting Bull has become a local landmark at all. The chief never set foot anywhere near this area. After he'd fled to Canada and then returned to surrender to the U.S. Army, he was placed on a reservation and was at times allowed to travel. In 1884 he visited St. Paul but that was as close as he got to southern Minnesota.
Still, Sitting Bull's famous legacy had ties to the Dakota who battled with the U.S. Army in 1862 in the New Ulm area. After the 1862 war and execution of 38 Dakota in Mankato, the U.S. Army sent Brig. Gen. Henry Hastings Sibley to what is now North Dakota to punish the Santee Sioux, even though they had nothing to do with the U.S.-Dakota War in southern Minnesota.
It was there, near Dead Buffalo Lake, that Sitting Bull's legend began. In the summer of 1863 he and other Sioux warriors battled briefly with Sibley's forces. Sitting Bull, armed with only a whip, was said to have "counted coup" during the battle with the Army. "Counting coup" was the highest honor earned by warriors in the Great Plains wars.
Sitting Bull, along with Crazy Horse, became battle-hardened leaders in the coming years as the Great Plains battles continued. After the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn — George Custer's last stand — the fates of the two chiefs were sealed. Crazy Horse was killed by an Army solider a year later and Sitting Bull was forced to flee to Canada. He and his people returned in 1881, surrendering in exchange for amnesty.
For the next nine years, until his death, Sitting Bull was a Western American icon. While he was visiting St. Paul, he attended a performance by Annie Oakley and was mesmerized by her marksmanship.
Oakley went to meet Sitting Bull the next day and they became fast friends. “He insisted upon adopting me, and I was then and there christened ‘Watanya Cicilla,’ or ‘Little Sure Shot,’” Oakley later wrote.
Sitting Bull also reportedly gave her a pair of moccasins he had worn at Little Bighorn. The next year Sitting Bull joined Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show for a four-month stint.
In 1890 at the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakotas, Sitting Bull was visited by Indian police. They'd become worried the influential chief would join the Ghost Dance Movement, whose followers believed that deceased tribe members would rise from the dead along with killed buffalo while all white people would disappear. A crowd gathered and a young man shot one of the Indian police. The police responded by shooting and killing Sitting Bull.
Miller said he did a small bust of Sitting Bull some four decades ago when he was living in Colorado, with the intent of doing a large sculpture.
He contacted people on the Standing Rock Reservation to consult them on how the sculpture should look, connecting with Isaac Dog Eagle, a direct descendant of Sitting Bull, who took interest in the project.
Dog Eagle traveled to Miller's home in Minnesota to see the work in progress and the two men did a ceremonial sweat lodge on Millers land.
Miller said he slowly created the piece with no idea where it would end up. "I had it in my yard and said whatever happened to it happens."
One day Jon Pluto, for whom Miller had done a small sculpture for stopped by and saw Sitting Bull. "He fell in love with it. He said, like a lot of people did, 'how much?' It's a pipe dream for most people to (buy) something of that size,' " said Miller, who declined to divulge the price.
A week later Pluto called Miller and asked him to meet for breakfast, where he wrote a check for the sculpture.
Miller admits he, too, was skeptical about whether the piece could find a fitting place in North Mankato. But when he visited Benson Park, for the first time, to see Sitting Bull, he was sold.
"It's awesome. I love it. It's perfect among the prairie and sitting on the hill. It just seems to fit."
Sitting Bull's statue is a fitting tribute to this area's Native American history and a testament to the fact his life as a war chief was triggered by the Army's push to punish all Sioux for what unfolded in southern Minnesota.
