NORTH MANKATO — A limestone sculpture of Sitting Bull, which spent years in a yard in lower North Mankato and then time in storage at a city lot has a new home with commanding views of restored prairie.
"We wanted to find a spot where he fit in, and I think this works well," said Mayor Mark Dehen.
The sculpture was done by local artist Tom Miller, who worked on it off and on for about 17 years. He later sold it to Jon Pluto, who lived at 615 Belgrade Ave. It was Pluto who recently donated the statue to the city.
The city worked with Native Americans Dave Brave Heart and David Clobes, as well as Miller, as they sought a permanent home for it.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said they looked as several locations, including Spring Lake Park, Bluff Park and near the Rex Macbeth memorial next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge as it would be in the shadow of the Ardent Mill silos mural depicting Native Americans and located close to downtown.
Harrenstein and Dehen said Brave Heart and Clobes most liked Benson Park, a new and expansive park in upper North Mankato that features restored prairie, rolling hills and wetland features.
"As far as we know, Sitting Bull was considered the protector of the prairie" Harrenstein said of the site selection.
"He's on the hillside watching east over the prairie, watching the sunrise and watching where the western expansion was coming from," Dehen said.
Sitting Bull is best known as the spiritual leader of the Lakota and Cheyenne people when they won a legendary military victory over Gen. George Armstrong Custer and his 7th Cavalry at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in eastern Montana in 1876.
There is no evidence Sitting Bull was ever in what is now southern Minnesota, but Harrenstein said the sculpture is still important locally.
"It's more of an appreciation of Native Americans and Native American culture. And it's a masterful work by Tom Miller, a local sculptor."
Miller has done several other prominent sculptures, including the Winter Warrior statue outside of the Blue Earth County Library
The group did reach out to Sitting Bull College in North Dakota to see if they might be interested in an exchange of art where the college would get the Sitting Bull sculpture and North Mankato would get an art piece from them.
"But the college had allocated their art budget for this year, and they were perfectly fine that (Benson Park) would be a fitting location for him," Harrenstein said.
Harrenstein and Dehen said they will work with the Native American community to schedule a future ceremony to dedicate Sitting Bull's location, possibly coinciding with next year's annual powwow at Land of Memories Park in Mankato, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
A plaque also will be installed later, telling the story of Sitting Bull and about Miller's work.
After defeating Custer, Sitting Bull eventually led his band across the border into Canada in 1877.
By 1881, with bison nearly extinct and struggling to keep his people fed, he returned to Fort Buford in Montana to surrender, saying, “I wish it to be remembered that I was the last man of my tribe to surrender my rifle,” according to the website of the Akta Lakota Museum & Cultural Center in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
He died at the Standing Rock Reservation in 1890 and his remains were later reburied in Mobridge, South Dakota, to be nearer his birthplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.