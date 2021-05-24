MANKATO — South-central Minnesota continued a stretch of low COVID-19 case totals Monday.
Six area counties combined for 14 newly confirmed cases, about in line with Saturday and Sunday's tallies, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The south-central region and state also had no newly confirmed deaths linked to the illness. Minnesota's pandemic death toll remained at 7,370.
Nicollet County's seven new cases were the most in the region Monday. Blue Earth and Martin counties each had two.
Le Sueur, Waseca and Watonwan counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Nicollet County — 7
- Blue Earth County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Brown County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
Statewide, Monday’s COVID-19 data was packed with more signs the pandemic is in retreat. Active cases are down to their lowest level since mid-September. New daily cases have dropped significantly.
The vaccination pace, at about 40,000 shots a day, is starting to show some traction again after weeks of free-fall. The positive news comes as Minnesota prepares to end all remaining statewide COVID-19 restrictions later this week.
The count of known, active COVID-19 cases is down to 5,720 — its lowest point since mid-September and down dramatically from its most recent high of about 20,000 in mid-April, state health department data shows.
There were 378 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 100 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly and are trending at around two-month lows.
The state has recorded 599,234 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 469 posted Monday — the tenth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and the first time since mid-September the state saw two consecutive days below 500.
Although encouraging signs abound, officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during gatherings this spring, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.
So far, about 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; about 2.5 million have completed their vaccinations as of Monday’s update.
That works out to about 56.8% of the state's 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 63.5% with at least one shot, including 89% of those 65 and older.
In south-central Minnesota, 107,918 residents total have at least one dose. A total of 97,476 area residents have completed their vaccinations.
The percent of area residents 16 and older with at least first doses is 56.8%.
Eligible Minnesotans can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations, including at Mankato's site downtown. Located in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, the site is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
