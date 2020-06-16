MANKATO — Six counties in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.
Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan counties combined for nine new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The only counties in the region without new COVID-19 cases were Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley counties.
Apart from Martin County's four new cases, the five other counties had one new case each.
South-central Minnesota has had 664 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Many of them have since recovered, although testing is regularly identifying new cases in each county.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll also rose by nine Tuesday — none were in south-central Minnesota. The health department has now counted 1,313 deaths linked to the illness since around mid-March.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable statewide compared to Monday. The numbers have decreased since peaking in late May, but health officials warn cases could pick up again as more of society reopens.
