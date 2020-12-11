MANKATO — COVID-19 caused another six deaths in south-central Minnesota residents, continuing the region's deadliest stretch so far during the pandemic.
The deaths included three in Blue Earth County, two in Nicollet County and one in Brown County. The residents ranged in age from their mid to late 30s to mid to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota counties have combined for 21 deaths in December's first 11 days, a pace unlike any other previous stretch since the pandemic began.
The overall pandemic death toll for the region rose to 131. Nearly half of the deaths, 61, have been confirmed in November and December.
The county of residence and age range for the people whose deaths were confirmed Friday included:
- Nicollet County — Mid to late 30s
- Blue Earth County — Mid to late 60s
- Blue Earth County — Mid to late 80s
- Nicollet County — Mid to late 80s
- Blue Earth County — Mid to late 90s
- Brown County — Mid to late 90s
The six area deaths from COVID were among 94 reported statewide Friday. It was the second most deadly day for COVID in the state since the pandemic began — all five of the state's most deadly days for COVID occurred within the last 15 days.
Minnesota's 94 newly confirmed COVID deaths also meant the state surpassed a grim weekly milestone. There were more COVID deaths statewide during the last seven days alone than during the entirety of the state's worst influenza season over at least the last decade.
The state had 447 COVID deaths between Dec. 5-11, compared to 440 deaths in the 2017-2018 influenza season lasting about six months.
Minnesota's overall pandemic death toll rose to 4,292. Like the south-central region, the state as a whole is on pace to break November's monthly record for most COVID deaths.
The continuing surge of deaths is in stark contrast to the mostly downward trend of new cases in area counties in recent weeks. Area counties combined for 1,104 new cases between Dec. 5-11, a 33% drop from last week's weekly total.
All but one of the nine counties, Faribault County, had fewer cases this week compared to last week. Blue Earth County had the biggest drop in new cases, going from 403 to 247.
The county also had a large dip in testing during a similar time period, which helps explain the lower numbers this week. But a lower positivity rate from a similar time period suggests the county would've likely had fewer cases this week even with similar testing levels as last week.
Testing otherwise stayed about level in the region as a whole. The positivity rate, which controls for testing increases or decreases, also dropped for a third straight week in the region.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.