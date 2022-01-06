MANKATO — Edward Inch has watched about 100 degrees drop off the thermometer since he arrived in Mankato on a humid 95-degree day last summer to begin his tenure as president of Minnesota State University.
The school’s 13th president isn’t feeling unlucky, though, despite the climatic assault on a man who spent most of his life on the West Coast.
“I’ve hit the jackpot,” Inch said Wednesday, six months into the job and just before the onset of a predicted 36-hour stretch of below-zero temperatures, including wind chills expected to plunge to -31.
Speaking to The Free Press editorial board, he praised the atmosphere of the campus and the broader community — not the frigid air but the emotional undercurrent. Inch said there’s unmistakable pride among staff and alums in what MSU accomplishes, along with real affection for the institution among students and residents of the region.
“Which reinforces this has been a real positive move,” he said.
With the ongoing pandemic, Inch has been dealing with day-to-day challenges while also learning about MSU and its people and preparing to chart the institution’s future course.
“It’s been an interesting ride,” he said.
The campus has weathered the pandemic relatively well this academic year. Over 92% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, and the university has a fairly robust testing program to monitor changes in case rates.
He wishes more students were vaccinated but notes that more than 72% have received injections, a number that rises to 82% in the residence halls. Both numbers exceed the rate of the general population in Blue Earth County.
In the face of the fast-spreading omicron variant, a campuswide communique went out Wednesday asking people to consider options for maintaining distance, whether it’s in faculty-student advising or other meetings and activities.
“But if it starts to go up, we’ll have to apply different measures,” he said of campus case rates.
Inch, while saying he can’t completely rule out a return to distance learning, wants to retain in-person classes because they’re the best route to student success and retention.
A strong desire to be together on campus is one of the attributes Inch has enjoyed about Mankato. He’s seen it at sporting events, theater and dance performances and throughout last fall’s homecoming festivities — both among students and among south-central Minnesotans coming to MSU for activities.
The connection between the institution and the region goes beyond opportunities for entertainment. Area businesses and community leaders want to work cooperatively with MSU on regional economic development.
Developing tactics to accomplish that and to boost the health and success of current and future students will be at the heart of MSU’s next strategic plan — Destination 2030 — that will be crafted in the months ahead by Inch and his administrative team in conjunction with faculty, staff and students.
He is also ready to work with leaders of the broader state university system to lobby the Minnesota Legislature, starting later this month, for a supplemental budget and for construction funding for campus buildings.
MSU’s planned replacement of Armstrong Hall, which is one of the school’s busiest classroom buildings but not designed for modern university teaching, is a top priority.
Assisting students with both their mental and financial health is a major goal, as well.
Just back from a holiday visit to the Seattle area where he grew up, Inch said he told family about how MSU and Mankato differ from other institutions where he has worked — most recently Cal State-East Bay in the San Francisco-Oakland area. Sure, the weather came up. But so did the pleasant lack of congestion in his new town.
Inch no longer has to block off an hour or more to commute to and from work. And the fact that people can make the trip from home to MSU in mere minutes means the community routinely shows up on campus, bringing vitality both day and night.
“So there is a campus culture and a campus community after hours,” he said.
Inch could tell his relatives, too, about how Minnesotans entertain themselves on ice. Watching the top-ranked men’s hockey team isn’t a huge novelty for Inch, whose forebears came from Canada: “I spent a lot of time watching hockey with my grandfather.”
As for the other common ice-related pastime involving holes augered into frozen lakes, Inch has been invited to try ice-fishing but has not yet accepted. So far, he’s using the excuse that fishing in the cold would bring back not-so-relaxing memories of his summer job during his college days — working in the Alaskan fishery.
“So I sort of had my fill of fishing.”
