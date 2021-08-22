MANKATO — Another high-rise apartment building is being planned for downtown Mankato, this one on the site of the vacant bank building on Second Street between Main and Mulberry streets.
The redevelopment project would demolish the bank building, last home to Old National Bank, and construct a pair of buildings.
“Building one is proposed to be six stories with 89 apartment units, 2,200 square feet of commercial space and a leasing office,” according to a memo to the Mankato City Council, which will be asked Monday to authorize a state grant application on behalf of project developer Midtown Holdings LLC. “Floor plans are being finalized for building two, but is proposed to include office and commercial space.”
The project would just edge Walnut Towers, a low-income apartment building with 86 units, as downtown’s largest.
The redevelopment proposal comes two weeks after another $12 million project was submitted to the city — one involving the renovation and expansion of the Landmark Building kitty-corner across Main and Second streets from the proposed apartment building. The Landmark Building redevelopment, which is to include the region’s first micro-distillery and 33 upscale apartments, is also to be submitted for a possible grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
If both projects move to construction, the intersection of Main and Second will be four for four on multi-million dollar redevelopments. The transformation of the eastern side of the city center began with the $24 million seven-story Eide Bailly Center and the $4.5 million Prairie Care building, both completed in 2019.
In addition, across Mulberry Street, a ribbon-cutting occurred earlier this month on the $16.2 million Bridge Plaza building, which offers a mix of office and apartment space.
Details on the 89-unit apartment proposal are scarce, although a site plan shows underground parking beneath the commercial space and the multiple floors of apartments. The city documents gave no indication of plans to offer below-market-rate rents in any of the building’s units. Calls by The Free Press to those involved in the development either went unreturned or resulted in referrals to other partners.
The only financial figures in the documents currently submitted with the city involve the grant application. City officials estimate the project would be eligible for a $400,000 loan through the DEED redevelopment grant program — half of the expected $800,000 cost of demolishing the bank building, making soil corrections, abating environmental hazards in the old bank building’s interior and connecting utilities.
This is the second major investment Midtown Holdings has made on that block. Last year, Eric Harriman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, working with partners Michelle Schoof and Kyle Smith, asked the city to sponsor a DEED grant application for the southeastern portion of the block. Midtown Holdings renovated the 1949 building into new dental and mental health offices, along with a new location for the downtown post office, at a cost of $2.3 million.
The second potential DEED grant application for the Landmark Building renovation and expansion, a project being pursued by Jon Kietzer, is expected to total $260,000. The deadline for the applications is Sept. 1 with DEED expected to announce winners in October or November.
Along with the 122 apartments being planned on downtown’s northeastern side, a proposed five-story $7 million apartment building connected to the Mankato Place mall would bring 56 units of new rental housing to Jackson Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.