MANKATO — Sixteen people have applied to fill a one-year vacancy on the Mankato School Board.
Current board members will appoint someone to serve for 10 months. The appointee will fill the remaining term of Darren Wacker, who resigned last month citing personal reasons.
The applicants include some well-known names, people who previously ran unsuccessfully for board seats and some vocal critics of the board. The candidates are: Jamie Aanenson, Patrick Baker, Josh Berkenpas, Scott Bohlke, Amy Feehan, Bruno Gad, Bukata Hayes, Joel Hollerich, John Klaber, Rajini Mysari, Peter Pytlak, Shannon Sinning, Tracy Stokes-Hernandez, Michael Thursby, Brianna Weller and John Wicklund.
The board met in a workshop Monday to begin reviewing applications and discuss the appointment process.
The board members will likely select an appointee at their next meeting on Jan. 18. The appointee will take office at the Feb. 22 meeting.
There is a one-month waiting period to allow time for a citizen petition. An appointment is voided if a petition has a number of resident signatures equal to at least 5% of the number of voters in the last state general election.
The board member will serve through the end of the year. Someone will be elected to the seat in November and take office next January.
Board members did not name names Monday night but discussed what qualities they’d like to see in the appointee.
Multiple board members said they don’t want a candidate who was motivated to apply because of a single issue and they want a candidate who is a team player and supports the district’s mission and values.
“Right now there’s been pretty sticky issues at hand, and I think this person has to see through those for the greater good,” Kristi Schuck said.
Kenneth Reid said he’d prefer someone who has prior involvement with the district, such as an educator or parent.
Jodi Sapp said they need someone with “thick skin” if “this year continues like last year,” referring to criticism at board meetings and in conservative media over the board’s public comment rules, race issues, masking and other pandemic protocols.
Someone with strong business connections also would be ideal, Sapp said, as the district likely will hold a referendum seeking to raise taxes to support the district.
Board members decided to share their top picks with Sapp, who is the board chair, over the coming week.
Board members will nominate applicants on Tuesday and the first name to receive a majority of four votes will be the appointee.
Applicants Jamie Aaenenson, Shannon Sinning and Rajini Mysari were among the 18 people who ran to serve on the board in 2020.
Aanenson, of North Mankato, is an IT director, Educare Foundation board member, and has two children in the district, according to his application.
Mysari, of Mankato, is a full-time parent of two children who attend the district
Sinning, of Mankato, is a commercial insurance agent, has been a board member for several community organizations and has two children at East High School as well as a preschooler.
Two of the applicants, John Wicklund and Brianna Weller, have criticized the board during board meeting open public comment periods.
Wicklund, of Mankato, works for MRCI and does not have any children in the district.
Weller, of Madison Lake, works for a technology solutions company and has two stepchildren at East High School as well as a preschooler.
Six of the candidates work in education-related fields.
John Klaber, of North Mankato, is the district’s former special education director and is executive director of the Minnesota Administrators for Special Education. He does not have any children in the district and noted in his application he does not plan to seek election in November.
Amy Feehan, of North Mankato, is a former teacher who now works at the nonprofit New Teacher Center. She has two children in the district and a toddler.
Patrick Baker, of Mankato, is government relations director for an online university and serves on district advisory committees. He is husband of a West High School teacher and father of two young children.
Michael Thursby, of Mankato, is a MSU music professor, director of the Maverick Machine pep band, former director of the Lancers 77 band and father of two children at Franklin Elementary School.
Josh Berkenpas, of Mankato, is a professor of political science at MSU and an Iraq War veteran who has two young children.
Tracy Stokes-Hernandez is student relations coordinator at MSU and has two children in the district.
Other candidates include Bukata Hayes, of Mankato, who is vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and former director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. He is the father of two East High School students.
Bruno Gad, of Mankato, is a retired mechanic and public works employee who has grandchildren in the district.
Joel Hollerich, of Madison Lake, works for the Minnesota Housing Partnership and has four children in the district.
Peter Pytlak, of North Mankato, is a retired former public affairs director for Mayo Clinic Health System who does not have any children in the district.
