MANKATO — The traditional ways of celebrating the Labor Day weekend are going to require some extra precautions with the campfires, the family picnic potato salad and the daylong visit to the Minnesota State Fair.
Record-breaking high temperatures, combined with dry winds, could add some danger to the unofficial end of the summer of 2023.
“Right now, Sunday will be the hottest of the three days, with record highs expected at most locations,” according to Thursday’s forecast discussion posted by the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office.
Already on Wednesday, the lead forecaster at the Chanhassen office was warning that winds blowing from the southwest will push temperatures to levels that are extreme by July standards, let alone for early September: “These southerly winds will slowly crank up temperatures in the coming days, with the heat looking to peak Sunday and Labor Day, when record highs are looking pretty likely.”
The only consolation was that it will be a dry heat, nothing like what was experienced during the last hot spell on Aug. 22-23.
“Back in August, (dewpoints) were up near 80, but this weekend, they’ll be around 60,” the NWS forecaster wrote. “This means we won’t have to deal with heat index values up around 115. In fact, the heat indices should be similar to the temperatures.”
But there will be almost no escaping those temperatures.
In Mankato, the daytime highs for Friday through Tuesday are predicted to be 90, 96, 98, 96 and 91 with low temperatures not dropping below 70 degrees until Tuesday night.
Going to the fair? The highs for Falcon Heights are forecast at 93, 99 and 97 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with lows in the mid-70s.
How about Brainerd? The holiday weekend highs are expected to be 92, 97 and 93 with lows in the upper 60s. Farther north in Grand Rapids and Bemidji, it’s a similar story.
Even Duluth is facing daytime temperatures of 88, 93 and 85 with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
And people with reservations for the coveted Labor Day campsites are not only going to be sweating the heat, they should also be nervous about their campfires, according to the NWS: “One item to note is the increased concern for elevated fire weather conditions given the hot, dry, and breezy air mass through early next week.”
Wind gusts of as much as 30 mph are predicted for Sunday night and Monday.
There is one option for a cool three-day weekend. Far up the north shore of Lake Superior, Grand Marais is expecting highs in the 70s all weekend. But before you go, be warned that you’ll likely be sleeping in your car. The hotel rooms were already booked solid through Monday.
Whatever destination people choose, they can preserve a few extra bucks to spend on cool beverages if they pay attention to where they buy their fuel.
On Thursday, prices fluctuated by nearly 70 cents per gallon from one part of Minnesota to another.
A trip from Mankato to Grand Marais, based on GasBuddy.com prices on Thursday, offered a sample of the rollercoaster spread of pump prices. Typical prices in Mankato were $3.59 or a bit less, dropping to $3.43 in St. Peter (at the Clark station) before jumping to $3.69 or more at many Minneapolis stations.
Drivers who held off on filling up until reaching I-35 towns north of the Twin Cities found gas as cheap as $3.17 or $3.19 per gallon (Forest Lake and Wyoming), but prices rose again in Duluth ($3.60 to $3.72) before climbing all the way to $3.83 in Grand Marais.
For those heading into the lake country of north-central Minnesota, fuel was priced as low as $3.39 in St. Cloud and Brainerd.
Finally, people staying close to home and celebrating the holiday with a simple family picnic need to also be extra careful.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said hot days mean even less leeway in preventing food poisoning. Cold perishable foods such as potato salad or deli meats should be kept at 40 degrees or below, which means nesting the food in bowls of ice.
And when the picnic’s over, it might not be a good idea to send the leftovers home with anybody — not even the bachelor uncle who might be willing to take the risk in return for free food.
“Throw away all perishable foods that have been left in room temperature for more than 2 hours (1 hour if the temperature is over 90° F, such as at an outdoor picnic during summer),” the USDA advises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.