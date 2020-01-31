MANKATO — A Mankato man is going to prison after twice taking stolen skid loaders for joy rides — once after violating a restraining order and the second time while dumping rocks on a highway.
Daniel Robert Devens, 34, was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison for the later theft. The conviction triggered execution of a stayed 28-month prison sentence in the earlier incident. Both sentences will run concurrently.
In October 2018 Devens admitted he was high on methamphetamine while visiting a woman — a visit that constituted a violation of a no contact order. After leaving the woman around 2 a.m., police say he then decided to take a Bobcat skid loader from a nearby business for a joy ride, according to a court complaint.
Devens pleaded guilty to a felony count of violating a no contact order and a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and had spent 48 days in jail before receiving the stayed 28-month prison sentence in January 2019.
In May, Devens took a skid loader and rocks from a landscaping company south of Mankato and dumped two loads of rocks on Highway 22.
He appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, according to a court complaint in that case. He refused officers' orders to get off the Bobcat while he continued to try to remove spilled rocks from the highway. After an officer disconnected power lines to disable the Bobcat, Devens continued to pick up rocks with his hands.
Devens pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced to 19 months in prison, concurrent with the longer prison sentence now being executed in the prior conviction.
Devens received credit for 301 days already spent in jail. With good behavior he will be eligible for parole in October.
