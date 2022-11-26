MANKATO — Mount Kato officially opened its 2022 season Friday, and the warm weather Saturday gave skiers the perfect opportunity to hit the slopes.
Opening weekend brought skiers both experienced and new to the hill.
For skier Mark Ufer, who often took his then-future wife to the hill in high school, back when it was known as Ski Haven, opening weekend is a chance to pass skiing on to the next generation.
“It’s close and it’s a good place to practice. We’ve got two of them who know how to ski and two of them have their first day,” he said.
Ufer, who was out with his son and grandkids Saturday, said the family likes to warm up at the hill before heading out west to ski.
Now, as he passes on his knowledge to the new skiers in his family, he said it takes a lot of patience.
“Not much skiing for us, but just patience.”
Other skiers, like Shawn Bagley, visit the hill almost everyday.
Bagley, who is a passionate skier and began skiing about 14 years ago, said he’s excited to be out at the hill this early.
“Mount Kato is my local hometown hill, and I love coming out here. I come out here as much I can, almost everyday. I think there was one season where I was out here almost 100 times during the season. So I like to come out here and ski as much as I can, because it’s one of my top passions,” he said.
General Manager John Nelson said there were four runs open as of opening weekend; more could open depending on weather.
Day passes are currently $28 for all ages.
Nelson said that Mount Kato is still in need of more lift operators and snow makers, but he’s excited to get started.
“It’s super awesome and exciting. People came out yesterday. It was busy. Today they’re slowly trickling out,” he said. “Sun and mild temperatures always bring a lot of people out. Then just the excitement of being open, we’re still getting lots of phone calls asking if we’re open, but yeah, a lot of families are picking up season passes.”
Season passes are $479 for adults and $399 for kids.
