Shannon Bode knew she wanted to see her son, who can’t stand without crutches and uses a wheelchair, learn how to ski. What she knows now, however, is it was equally important for him to learn how to fall.
When Ben Bode, whose spina bifida limits the use of his legs, fell on Sunday while cutting back to his left on a Mount Kato slope, he was met with shouts of glee from two longtime instructors. They teased him by approaching quickly and abruptly stopping, their skis sending a cloud of snow over Ben.
Watching from the bottom of the slope, his mother shared in the fun. She laughed while showing a video of a similar sequence last week, saying “it makes a person smile.”
But she didn’t always view the wipeouts so coolly.
Ben Bode, now a junior at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, first came to learn adaptive skiing at Mount Kato 10 years ago. He’s one of dozens of students with a disability who has been taught in a community education program hosted at the site, where people of all ages with visual impairments, cerebral palsy and disabilities that restrict the use of one’s limbs have learned to ski.
The first time Shannon Bode watched her son fall, her heart sank.
It was one of his first few runs down the slope. She described in detail how his body flipped forward when his equipment dislodged from beneath the seat he must use.
The second major fall happened when a skier unwittingly collided with the rope tethered to Ben by his instructor. The force took the gloves off of the volunteer holding it, she said, and “Ben went flying.”
“In the beginning, it was very frightening,” she said with a nervous laugh.
“But then, as those falls happen, you know that Ben knows what to do not to get injured.”
Her trust in volunteer ski instructors like Todd Dorn and Jason Hiniker, who skied alongside Ben Sunday, has helped to ease her doubts. For two decades, the volunteers have taught students all they need to know about taking a fall.
And that part of skiing is not optional, said John Marston, a longtime instructor for the program. Falls are bound to happen.
In fact, the advice teachers offer in the event novice skiers feel themselves about to fall is to give in and hit the ground. Injuries are more likely to happen when people try to recover their balance, he said.
To fearful but curious parents, Shannon Bode’s message is, “Yes, they may fall once or twice in the beginning and you’re gonna think, ‘Oh my gosh, my kid is gonna get hurt.’ But think forward: They’re gonna have the confidence and be able to master the hills.”
For Ben, the rewards of adaptive skiing have been a close bond with his instructors and a sense of agency despite his physical limitations. He said he’s learned to focus on what actions he can take to achieve a goal rather than being preoccupied with the barriers in his way.
“Don’t overthink things and just do it,” he said. “That’s what I go by.”
Throughout his high school years he progressed from using bi skis to a mono ski, which is more difficult because he has to balance on a single sled with the help of two hand poles. His seat acts similar to a ski boot and he must shift all of his weight to steer, Marston said.
He used to be tethered to instructors who could control his speed and direction. On Sunday he weaved down a black diamond slope and boarded the ski lift independently. In just two years, the time it takes him to finish a run has fallen from 52 to 32 seconds.
With encouragement, he has even come to do small jumps.
“When he was younger, I had to be that advocate at all times and my wings had to be out,” Shannon Bode said of her son. “And now, as (I) watch him grow and his confidence, those wings have been able to be brought back in. Now he can be an advocate for himself.”
While the cost of a mono ski is about $4,800, she said, the learning sessions are affordable. Marston said they meet every Sunday from January to March.
The pandemic canceled courses in 2021. Before then, they were teaching six people each Sunday and some on Tuesday night. The adaptive ski program’s growth is limited only by a need for volunteers, he said.
Those interested in taking lessons or volunteering can call the Lincoln Community Center at 507-387-5501.
