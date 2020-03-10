SKYLINE — The independent town of Skyline on Mankato's western border will replace its water tower next year, financing the project and retaining ownership rather than agreeing to let the town's big neighbor take control.
Residents of the hilltop town of 296 opposed Mankato's offer, which would have helped Mankato provide improved water pressure in some west-side neighborhoods while splitting the costs of construction. The proposal to build a larger tower and share the water between both cities probably would have saved Skyline residents some money on construction costs but would have also relinquished control of a bedrock city service — drinking water.
In the past two decades, Skyline has turned to Mankato for sewage treatment, fire protection and police patrols. While the water tower proposal had merit, the Skyline City Council came to the unanimous decision Monday night to continue the independent municipal water system.
"At the 11th hour, it was an easy decision," said Council member Mary Dowd. "But a lot of time and energy went into that. There was a lot to think about."
When Mankato presented its proposal last year, it included projected construction costs and a range of financing options for Skyline that varied by the amount of ownership the city would retain in its water distribution system. In the intervening months, Skyline developed a feasibility study on the costs and complications of replacing the tower without Mankato's help.
"It seemed like that was doable. So I think at the end of the day, people felt comfortable continuing to do things as we've been doing them," Dowd said.
A new 55,000-gallon water tower to replace the roughly 60-year-old original tower is expected to cost between $700,000 and $1 million. Mankato estimated the shared tower would cost $695,000, but that didn't include engineering and administrative expenses or the cost of connecting the tower to low-water-pressure areas of west Mankato.
"It's fairly comparable on the front end," Dowd said. "We like the idea that we will control costs in the long run."
Water fees in Skyline are well below what's charged in Mankato. Although specifics on financing the new tower will be developed in coming months, utility bills sent to Skyline's 140 homes will inevitably need to rise.
"Obviously, they're going to have to go up because we're building a water tower," she said.
The hope is that the new tower can be erected at the same location as the existing iconic red-topped tower and that the five-month construction can be completed next year. Skyline also has plans to create a logo to be painted on the tower — one of the most visible structures in the broader Mankato area.
As is traditional in Skyline, Dowd expects the council will rely on volunteer labor from a resident to get the work done.
"One of our new council members is a graphic design expert," she said of Eric Manske. "So we have the talent to put together a pretty cool logo."
Mankato, meanwhile, will need to switch to a Plan B for updating water infrastructure on its far western side. Instead of a tower, the city has a ground-level water reservoir on the hillside just below the Skyline city limits, and the 62-year-old reservoir is in need of repairs and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.