Early in the year home builders saw a big slowdown in interest in new construction.
Then builders were buoyed by strong mid-summer demand.
But the good news brought a new problem as lumber prices soared and shortages started surfacing.
“Back in March and April the demand was all down because of COVID and (lumber) prices were lower than average,” said Rich Weyhe, president of R. Henry Construction of Mankato.
“Then when things started taking off, prices just shot up and they haven’t been able to keep up with demand.
“There are products you can’t even get, so you can’t move houses along,” Weyhe said.
Mike Bertrand, president of Lloyd Lumber in North Mankato, has been struggling to keep up with customer demand.
“This is crazy. I’ve been doing this 42 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
“We have demand outpacing supply. Lumber prices are doubling, sometimes tripling from what they were at the lows,” Bertrand said.
He said many lumber mills reduced output or shut down for a while when the pandemic was starting. When demand for wood jumped as people did home improvement projects or started a new home, the mills couldn’t keep up.
“When people sat around their houses for six weeks or so, they decide to do some remodeling so that has an impact,” Bertrand said. “People are building decks at a record pace. People maybe added an addition.”
Bertrand speculated that the very low interest rates also have driven more projects. “People refinanced and maybe added a little more to the loan to do an addition or deck.”
Weyhe and Bertrand said the biggest shortages are in sheet goods, such as oriented strand board and plywood sheeting, as well as treated lumber, which is used for decks.
Sticker shock
The high lumber prices are adding a lot to the cost of a house.
“When regular studs, 2-by-4s, 2-by-6s, plywood sheeting all double, that really drives up the home prices,” Bertrand said.
Weyhe estimates an average size new home probably costs $20,000 more because of the jump in lumber prices.
He said people who already were in the process of building a home before the price spike are following through with the projects.
“They either suck it up (and pay the extra) or cut back in other places,” Weyhe said.
But he said people who are just coming in now to consider a new home are having some sticker shock and are holding off on building new right now.
Bertrand said he, too, is hearing from new customers who are holding off on their building plans.
“It won’t go up forever. Hopefully in a few months the pipeline will fill up and the prices will come down.”
