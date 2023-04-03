NORTH MANKATO — Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the National Weather Service will host Skywarn spotter training 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Central College.
This course will teach the basic skills necessary to become a weather spotter. Storm spotters help their communities by participating in an organized effort to watch for approaching storms and warn of the formation of tornadoes or other threatening severe weather. This course is open to all interested parties and there is no fee. There is no pre-registration for this course.
For additional information, contact either Blue Earth County Emergency Management at (507) 304-4806 or Nicollet County Emergency Management at (507) 934-7874.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.