SLEEPY EYE — Sleepy Eye Brewing Co., inspired by the 11-month-old daughter of one of its owners, has joined a worldwide craft beer project to build awareness and support for individuals with Down syndrome.
The small southern Minnesota brewery will release its TRI-21 beer Saturday for the TRI-21 Project, an initiative highlighting World Down Syndrome Month and benefiting GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center with more than 50 locations in the United States. The TRI-21 name comes from the genetic disorder that causes Down syndrome.
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. is one of 22 breweries across four countries participating in the collaboration and the first in Minnesota to join, according to a news release from the brewery.
Owner Adam Armbruster, one of five partners in the company, jumped at the opportunity after hearing about it, the release said. His fourth child, Celia Beatrice, was born with Down syndrome in November 2020, less than a year after Sleepy Eye Brewing opened.
“There are many families in the Sleepy Eye area and across Minnesota whose lives are bettered by a loved one with Down syndrome,” stated Armbruster, who along with his wife, Karlyn, is a physician in Sleepy Eye. “We are thrilled to join the collaborative effort and want to invite other breweries around the state to do the same now or in the future."
For the beer, Sleepy Eye Brewing used a New England double IPA recipe created specifically for the TRI-21 Project and shared freely with any brewery that wanted to join. Organizers also shared artwork for a beer label with space to customize. Sleepy Eye Brewing added an image of Armbruster holding a smiling Celia.
The brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its TRI-21 beer, which will be on tap and in crowlers for a limited time, to GiGi’s Playhouse. The Illinois-based network of centers aims to change the way people view Down syndrome.
