SLEEPY EYE — A rural Sleepy Eye man who abused his three children was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Andy Jerome Fromm, 37, was accused of abuse last fall, including punching two children and forcing them to run for extended periods. He also forced the children to sleep on a concrete basement floor without pillows or blankets.
Fromm pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child an misdemeanor domestic assault in May. Additional counts of the same charges and a felony threats charge were dismissed in a plea deal.
Fromm was sentenced Monday by a Brown County District Court judge to 45 days in jail and 15 days of community service. He'll also spend two years on probation, during which he must go to anger management classes and cannot have any in-person contact with his children.
The children's stepmother, Stephanie Ann Fromm, 33, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanors in June. She will be sentenced in August.
