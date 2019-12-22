SLEEPY EYE — Every small town has its own certain charm. Sleepy Eye is no exception, especially this time of year.
This town of 3,400 residents in Brown County sees an influx of residents and visitors alike flocking to Sportman’s Park on the north side of Sleepy Eye Lake every evening after dark, beginning on Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day. They come from near and far to take in the Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion.
While the display quickly became a tradition, it only began in 2014.
Shari Hittesdorf owns and operates a website called Sleepy Eye ONLINE. One day she caught up with fellow Sleepy Eye resident, volunteer firefighter and lineman Mike Suess for an interview. “I probably mentioned to her that I have a thing for lights,” Suess said. He told Hittesdorf that someday it would be fun to create a public Christmas lights display.
Twenty-two miles down the road from Sleepy Eye, Bob Schabert of Courtland had Christmas displays he proudly put in his yard every holiday season. In 2013, due to declining health, Schabert decided to put his displays out for the last time.
Hittesdorf came across the story of Schabert and his Christmas light displays and approached him about utilizing them to start holiday lights in Sleepy Eye. Schabert agreed to donate the displays. “We started with five of his displays,” Hittesdorf said.
Suess refurbished those five Schabert displays that year to get them ready to go. That first year, 2014, Schabert’s displays were the main attraction at the Sportman’s Park with an additional few trees lit in the park as well. It was a hit.
“We had enough people that had faith in us to secure donations,” Hittesdorf said. With limited money and volunteers, that first year provided enough interest from the community to keep the idea alive. “It took off from there,” Suess said.
Now in its sixth year, there are 10 lighted displays along with 85 lighted trees. That’s more than 250,000 LED lights in all. “It’s definitely growing every year,” Hittesdorf said.
With so many lights, it takes a lot of manpower to get everything ready for opening night. Hittesdorf said they begin putting lights up during MEA weekend in late October so the young people will be available to help. They continue putting up lights every weekend until Thanksgiving when the holiday lights opens to the public.
Lights and displays cost money. Donations are vital to the success of the holiday lights. Area businesses, along with private donations, have allowed for additional displays and lights year after year.
Two times a year, the Holiday Lights in Motion has a food stand outside Schutz Family Foods in town. “We get huge support,” Hittesdorf said. The food stand sells hot dogs, taco in a bag and kraut dogs.
This year, a Holiday Lights in Motion board was formed and has 15 members, allowing for responsibilities to be divvied up. In 2018 about 70 individuals and businesses provided financial donations for the lights.
Spectators can view the display by foot or vehicle. In the vehicle, you can tune your radio to 89.1 to enjoy the music as the lights move in sync with it. Last year 11,760 cars went through the park during the display.
New last year, and something Hittesdorf is especially proud of, is the patriotic song that was added — along with the red, white and blue lights that turn on when the song is played. This was a way to honor the military and those who serve the Sleepy Eye community, such as emergency first responders.
For Suess, from the very beginning of the holiday lights, it was vital to him the event be free for everyone. Donations are welcome all year and there’s a donation collection box at the park for those that want to give. Suess encourages families to come out and enjoy the lights and doesn’t want money to be a barrier in doing so. “Everything in the park is free.”
This year there is an #ONLYINMN display from Explore Minnesota with life-size cutouts, as well as free hay wagon rides every Friday and Saturday night during December. There will also be free horse and carriage rides that can signed up for on the Holiday Lights in Motion website.
On the weekend free cocoa, popcorn and s’mores are offered at the concession stand, which is run by volunteers from various organizations in Sleepy Eye. The organization that works the concession stand for the night takes home what folks leave in the donation box.
The lights were turned on Thanksgiving evening, but Nov. 30 was the official opening night. The Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce hosted “Light the Night” with free food and free photos with Santa. “It’s a big deal with the kids” Hittesdorf said.
For Hittesdorf, the long hours and hard work that have gone into the success of the Holiday Lights in Motion has been well worth it. The lights have given the town something to celebrate and a way that everyone can come together to enjoy the season. “It’s a big pride thing. The community has taken pride in it.”
To learn more about the Holiday Lights in Motion visit http://sleepyeyeholidaylights.org/.
