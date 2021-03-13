SLEEPY EYE — A Sleepy Eye man is facing accusations he sexually assaulted two children about 20 years ago.
Dale Thomas Postel, 64, was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Brown County District Court.
Two women recently came forward and said they were abused by Postel when they were young girls in the late 1990s.
One woman said she once woke up and she was being raped by Postel, according to a court complaint. There were other times she would wake up with missing or disturbed clothing and suspected she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
Another woman said Postel simulated a sex act and forced her to watch pornography, the charges say. She also alleged he gave her cocaine, marijuana and alcohol.
