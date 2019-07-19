SLEEPY EYE — A Sleepy Eye man is accused of trying to light a fire in his room Wednesday.
Vernon J. Quiram, 56, was charged with felony counts of arson and threats of violence Thursday.
A victim told police they smelled gas in the home and saw Quiram attempting to light a hole in the wall on fire. When confronted, Quiram charged the witness and threatened to kill them, according to a criminal complaint.
Quiram denied making the threat, telling police the house smelled like gasoline because he was using it to clean tar off his sneakers the night before. An officer found two gas containers, a lighter and charring around the hole in the room.
They also found flooring missing under the hole and a knife with the tip broken off nearby. The victim heard pounding the night before and guessed Quiram used the knife to chip the hole before pouring gasoline down it, according to the complaint.
