SLEEPY EYE — A 69-year-old Sleepy Eye woman was waiting at a stop sign Tuesday afternoon when an out-of-control semi broadsided the driver’s side of her Ford Edge.
Only the semi driver suffered injuries.
Janette Ann Omarron was on 280th Avenue, stopped at a stop sign at Highway 14, when an eastbound 2003 Freightliner semi and trailer left Highway 14, went into the ditch and struck the driver’s side of her 2015 Ford.
Omarron was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi driver — Roger Henry Schiro, 63, of Gibbon — was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Free Press
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
