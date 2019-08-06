MANKATO — Slightly higher property values along with new construction won’t be enough to offset Blue Earth County’s needs next year.
County officials are considering a 6% property tax levy increase in 2020. That’s slightly higher than what the county would need to set to have a levy-neutral budget, meaning taxes on property wouldn’t go up or down unless its property value changes.
Preliminary tax data show the county’s tax capacity is expected to increase by 4.7 percent, largely due to property value increases. Agricultural land, which has decreased in value in recent years, is expected to increase by 6.9% on average while residential property will increase by an estimated 5.9% on average. Even apartments, a fast-growing segment in Mankato, are expected to increase in value by 1.4%.
That means a homeowner with a $195,000 house — the county’s average home value — could expect to see the county portion of their taxes increase by about $59 under the county’s current plans.
A farmer with property estimated at $530,000, the county average, could expect to see an increase of $90 in county taxes.
Commercial property is expected to decrease by 1.4% in average value according to Michael Stalberger, the county’s property and environmental resources director. That could mean a savings of about $14 on the average commercial property worth $674,000.
Mankato residents will likely see similar increases in the city portion of their property taxes. Preliminary data show residential property in the city is expected to increase by about 5.9% on average, while commercial property is expected to decrease by an average of 1.5%.
Stalberger told the Blue Earth County Board during a budgeting discussion Tuesday the county normally makes up for property value decreases with new construction. Blue Earth County is estimated to have about $111.6 million in new construction in 2019, up about $23.5 million from last year.
Stalberger also said big-box retailers that have shut down in recent years — Gordmans, Gander Mountain, etc. — are still up to date on their taxes as their properties haven’t been sold off, as far as county officials know.
“That’s something that we’ll be watching closely as a market indicator going forward,” Stalberger said.
Yet increased staffing costs, future construction projects and equipment needs, and demands for more services are prompting officials to increase the county’s tax levy by a slight amount.
County Administrator Bob Meyer told the board that human services costs as well as staffing costs are increasing, though the county is deferring several projects and equipment requests.
Meyer also recommended five new staff members, including an IT security position and a part-time community health educator. The county’s department heads requested funding for nine new staff members.
Commissioners appear to support the proposed 6% levy increase, but several said they hope to find further cuts in the county’s proposed budget.
“At this point it’s a reasonable number,” Commissioner Kip Bruender said.
Board Chair Will Purvis said he was pleased to see most of the levy increase paid for through economic growth, but that also meant the county needed to provide more services.
“We hope to refine it a little bit, but it shouldn’t be a real significant change barring any increases in value for the average person,” he said.
Bruender told county officials they needed to decide within the next few months whether to plan for massive renovations to Blue Earth County’s public works facility in Mankato or build a new one, which is what outside consultants recommended in June.
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer agreed, saying the county needs to start setting aside money for the future project either way.
“When you put that in the budget, if you wait until the year you have to do it, it’s a problem,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.