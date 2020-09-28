The Free Press
A slim majority of area respondents support the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to restart fall football and volleyball after canceling those seasons earlier this year, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 301 total respondents, 156 voters — about 52% — say they agreed with the high school league’s decision. Another 145 opposed it.
The MSHSL board of directors voted last week to resume football and volleyball seasons, starting with practices next week. The volleyball vote was 14-4, while the football vote was 15-3 in a specially scheduled meeting.
On Aug. 4, the MSHSL postponed football and volleyball to a separate new “fourth” season that begins in March, due to health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the vote was 12-6 to move football to the spring, while volleyball required two votes because the first one ended 9-9.
Because volleyball is played indoors, there will be no fans at competitions held at the high school. Football games could be allowed 250 fans, per state guidelines for outdoor events.
At a workshop earlier this month, the board of directors reopened the discussion and surveyed all Minnesota high schools to see if enough interest existed to reconsider their decision. The results were 80% in favor of playing football and 76% in favor of playing volleyball in the fall.
Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are among 33 states that are playing football and volleyball this fall, and many of those states have only had limited issues with COVID-19 and community spread.
Before football and volleyball can begin, activities directors need to organize athlete registration, prepare facilities, develop competition schedules, find officials, set up transportation, and establish health and safety protocols.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to restart fall football and volleyball?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were divided over whether to restart fall football and volleyball. While some agreed potential virus risks could be managed, others questioned whether restarting those sports would lead to an increase in virus cases.
“Yes, let the kids play,” Bob Jentges wrote. “The Dakotas, Wisconsin and Iowa all have, and the survival rate for ages 0-19 is 99.997%”
Sam Smithwick wrote, “Life comes with inherent risk. Be brave and live free!”
Arlene Renshaw wrote, “As predicted, cases are rising once again. It is absurd to think that team sports will somehow be risk-free. The ripple effect from a single case in a sports event will pose a threat to entire communities.”
“I fail to see how these students could possibly practice ‘social distancing’ while engaged in contact sports,” Margery Lisle wrote. “It would appear that we are more concerned about games for some students than assuring a quality education for all. A young person with COVID might not get as sick (although there are new indications that the risk may be greater than previously thought), but that doesn’t make them less a threat to others. Let’s get through this pandemic now, and play later.”
