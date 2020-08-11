ST. PETER — Northbound motorists using Highway 169 will encounter a lane closure in a short section of road south of St. Peter.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews closed the outside lane and shoulder of a section of highway between 367th Avenue and Freeman Drive after slope failures occurred on the Minnesota River sides of Highway 169 over the weekend.
MnDOT has not completed its investigation of the affected area.
