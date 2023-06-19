The women’s over 40 slow-pitch softball league in Mankato was on the brink of collapse, but was resuscitated when a player stepped forward and said she’ll keep her team running.
This makes for three teams in the league, the bare minimum to play. It’s a huge downturn from the staggering numbers the sport previously drew, say those who are involved.
“When I started, in the 1980s, there were probably 40 women’s teams in four divisions,” said Theresa McLaughlin, who plays on the Big Dog 2 team in the slow-pitch over 40 league. She said back when she started, there were fewer athletic offerings, but these days people have their pick of sports to participate in, including the popular pickleball and sand volleyball.
McLaughlin was poised to step down from her management role with her Big Dog 2 team, and figured if no one took over from her that would leave two teams in the league. Too few to play.
However, once word spread that the league would be likely folding, another player on her team announced she would take over and thereby keep the league going, McLaughlin said.
The women’s over 40 league has been around for perhaps 60 years, she said. One big change during their history was going from being a Community Education offering to being overseen by Caswell Sports in North Mankato. Some say that Caswell hasn’t promoted the league as well as Community Education did, and that’s partly why the over 40 league is floundering.
“There’s no advertising for it or anything,” said Barb Becker, who plays for Wow! Zone.
Others say the “why” for why the league is struggling is that women have too many activities competing for their time, including their kids’ and grandkids’ sports. Others are drawn to co-ed teams, where women can play with their husbands or boyfriends on the same night.
“So they choose to do a sport together,” McLaughlin said. “And then they only need one babysitter. That could be part of it too.”
Becker said another factor for the league’s near collapse is that people now have so much entertainment available in their hands by way of smart phones, or at their homes.
“Maybe it’s kind of a pessimistic thing to say, but people aren’t getting out as much,” she said.
Softball is still popular among younger players, the over 40 players say. Last year Mankato West High School took state, and this year Mankato East did. “That’s a lot of softball going on,” Becker said, adding that Mankato is a “hotbed for softball. In high school it’s still popular.”
As for the over 40 league, those few still involved want to see it succeed and suggest that perhaps changing the age to play to 35 might entice more players to join their ranks.
“If we can have enough teams in the league, our team wants to continue,” said Ruth Olsen of the Wow! Zone team, who plays for the team and manages it as well.
